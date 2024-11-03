Over 3,000 Afghan Migrants Deported From Iran Daily

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Hossein Sharafati Rad, the director of the Bureau of Foreigners and Immigrants in Khorasan Razavi, Iran, stated that more than 3,000 undocumented Afghan citizens are arrested daily and subsequently returned to Afghanistan through the Dogharoun border after procedures are completed.

According to the state-run news agency IRNA, Sharafati Rad reported that he recently visited proposed sites for the of a camp for“undocumented Afghan nationals.” He emphasized that this camp is planned to be built on 20 hectares of land in Taybad, Iran, near the Dogharoun border.

The Iranian official highlighted that identifying undocumented foreign nationals across the country and facilitating their return to their home countries is one of the Ministry of Interior's top priorities by the end of the year. This reflects a broader strategy to manage immigration and border security more effectively.

Statistics from the Bureau of Foreigners and Immigrants in Khorasan Razavi indicate that Mashhad, after Tehran, has the highest number of foreign migrants, with nearly 400,000 of them holding identification and residency documents. However, the trend of arresting and deporting Afghan migrants from Iran has noticeably increased.

Taybad is located 225 kilometers southeast of Mashhad, making it a significant point for managing border crossings. As Iranian authorities intensify their efforts to regulate immigration, the implications for Afghan migrants seeking refuge or work in Iran become increasingly complex.

The Iranian government's heightened focus on the deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants underscores ongoing challenges in managing cross-border migration.

The establishment of camps and increased enforcement actions reflect both security concerns and the broader socio-political dynamics in the region.

As Iran continues to navigate its relationship with Afghan migrants, the consequences of these policies will likely affect not only the individuals involved but also the socio-economic landscape of the border regions. Collaborative efforts between Iran and Afghanistan may be necessary to address the root causes of migration and ensure the humane treatment of individuals seeking safety and stability.

