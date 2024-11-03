S&P affirms Qatar’s AA long-term credit rating, maintaining stable outlook

(MENAFN) Standard & Poor's (S&P) recently affirmed Qatar’s AA long-term credit rating, maintaining a stable outlook. This rating reflects Qatar's robust fiscal and external reserves, supported by its role as a leading global exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a position expected to continue benefiting the country’s over the next two years.



S&P highlighted Qatar’s significant role in the global LNG market, stating that it anticipates Qatar will remain one of the world’s largest LNG exporters. This strong export capacity underpins the stable outlook, as Qatar’s buffers are reinforced by continued LNG revenue.



However, S&P cautioned that any unexpected geopolitical disruption affecting key export routes could impact Qatar’s credit rating. A significant external shock, such as a geopolitical event, could lead to a ratings downgrade if it disrupts Qatar's export channels and impacts economic stability.



On the other hand, S&P noted that Qatar’s rating could improve if the country mitigates risks related to its external position, specifically by reducing external financing needs. A more resilient external position would strengthen Qatar’s economic outlook and could lead to a higher credit rating in the future.

MENAFN03112024000045015839ID1108845452