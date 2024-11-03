Mannai Infotech Secures Exclusive Software Distributorship With Rockwell Automation For Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark move set to transform Qatar's industrial landscape, Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL, has announced the signing of a Software Distributorship Agreement with Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial and digital transformation. The agreement was finalised during the prestigious ConteQ in Doha, further reinforcing Mannai InfoTech's leadership in the region's sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including Mannai InfoTech's Senior Vice President, Binu M R, and Ediz Eren, Regional Vice President for the META region at Rockwell Automation. High-ranking officials from both companies were present, including Rockwell's Wael Radwan - Country Sales Director Middle East, Sheeraz Ahamed K. - Software Channel Manager META region, Shakeel Moidin - Country Manager Qatar, and Mohammed Elnakib - Head of Sales, Enterprise Digital Solutions, META region. Mannai InfoTech's Senior Director, Ramchandra Pawar, and Presales Manager, Lakshmana Panchena, also played instrumental roles in fostering this partnership.

Speaking at the event, Binu M R, Senior Vice President, Mannai InfoTech said,“This strategic collaboration with Rockwell Automation marks a significant milestone for Mannai and Qatar's industrial sector. By combining our extensive expertise with Rockwell's cutting-edge technologies, we are not only redefining industrial operations but also accelerating the evolution of smart infrastructure and cities in Qatar. Together, we will set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and innovation, strengthening our role as a leading force in the region's digital and industrial transformation.”

Ediz Eren, Regional Vice President for the META region at Rockwell Automation, also emphasized the partnership's significance, stating:“Qatar has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region. With Mannai, we can better serve our installed base across various customers, including Q companies, and advance smart, sustainable AI-based initiatives.” The partnership aligns with Qatar's vision towards embracing digital transformation and industrial modernization, with both companies committed to driving sustainable, future-ready solutions for the region.