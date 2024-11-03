Stand-Up Comedian Utsav Dixit Arrested For Porsche Crash In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Stand-up comedian and businessman Ustav Dixit was arrested on Sunday for the Porsche crash at KBR Park in the city.

Hyderabad said on Sunday that they have arrested 33-year-old Dixit, a resident of Banjara Hills.

He crashed the luxury car into the fence of KBR Park in Banjara Hills in the morning hours of Friday. He had fled from the spot after the crash.

The accident caused significant damage to the boundary wall, grills, and pavement.

According to S. Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjara Hills, the preliminary investigation revealed that the collision occurred due to reckless driving resulting in losing control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 5.45 a.m. and it came to light after a citizen's call to Dial 100 prompted patrolling police to respond to the scene.

A suo-moto case was registered on the complaint by patrolling police personnel that a red-coloured Porsche car had collided against the boundary wall of KBR park, hit a tree and caused severe damages to the wall, grills and pavement.

The police personnel did not find the number plate on the car. Later, on search, a broken number plate was found inside the car having registration No0900.

"The car's front portion and wheels were damaged. The driver of the car had escaped," the police officer said in a statement.

The ACP said the accused was traced and arrested after verifying the available evidence and sent for alcohol and drug tests and other procedures as per the legal provisions.

The police seized his driving license and sent it to the concerned Road Transport Official (RTO) for disqualification as per Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police have booked Dixit under various sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 184 (penalties for driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The ACP stated that legal procedures are being followed to address both the property damage and the alleged violations by Dixit.