Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 55 People, Wound Over 190 In Gaza
11/3/2024 2:17:34 AM
GAZA, Nov 2 (KUNA)
GAZA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- At least 55 Palestinian people have been killed and 192 others wounded in Israeli Occupation massacres committed over the past 24 hours, Gaza health authorities said on Saturday.
There are some victims under the rubble and at streets, and medical teams are not able to reach them, authorities added in news remarks,
Up to 43,314 people have been killed by Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023, in addition to 102,019 injuries, they noted.
The occupation airstrikes targeted northern areas, including Beit Lahia, Khan Yunis and Jabalia camp, along with Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, displacing forcibly people again. (end)
