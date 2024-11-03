Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 55 People, Wound Over 190 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- At least 55 Palestinian people have been killed and 192 others wounded in Israeli massacres committed over the past 24 hours, Gaza authorities said on Saturday.

There are some under the rubble and at streets, and medical teams are not able to reach them, authorities added in news remarks,

Up to 43,314 people have been killed by Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023, in addition to 102,019 injuries, they noted.

The occupation targeted northern areas, including Beit Lahia, Khan Yunis and Jabalia camp, along with Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, displacing forcibly people again. (end)

wab







MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108845195