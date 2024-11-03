عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Occupied Crimea Social Media

Explosions Rock Occupied Crimea Social Media


11/3/2024 2:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight Sunday.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the blasts were heard in the area of the Simferopol airport.

Read also: Russia“nationalizes” Real estate objects in occupied Crimea worth RUB 4.5B in 2024

Explosions also rang out in the Hvardiyske and Saky districts of the occupied peninsula.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk on October 31.

MENAFN03112024000193011044ID1108845161


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search