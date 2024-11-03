Explosions Rock Occupied Crimea Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight Sunday.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the blasts were heard in the area of the Simferopol airport.

Explosions also rang out in the Hvardiyske and Saky districts of the occupied peninsula.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk on October 31.