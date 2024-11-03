Baker Hughes Inaugurates New Abu Dhabi Surface Pressure Control Solutions Center

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

ABU DHABI – Nov. 1, 2024 – Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, Friday inaugurated its new purpose-built surface pressure control (SPC) headquarters and manufacturing center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The 46,000-square-meter facility, developed in collaboration with Al Ghaith Energy, positions the company to increase customer support from one of the world’s key energy hubs. The inaugural event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group MD & CEO of ADNOC.



The Abu Dhabi Surface Pressure Control Solutions Center will provide a full range of wellhead and subsea tree equipment and services to customers in the Middle East and around the world. The UAE’s strategic location will facilitate local supply of this essential equipment, leading to shorter shipping times, streamlined delivery schedules and enhanced supply chain logistics for customers.



“The UAE is a strategic energy hub, and Abu Dhabi offers an ideal location to support our customers’ operations around the globe,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “By meeting our customers where they are, Baker Hughes can help deliver energy more efficiently to produce the shortest-cycle, lowest-carbon barrel.”

This opening marks the latest milestone in Baker Hughes’ 60-year commitment to the UAE and underscores the company’s dedication to localization. Baker Hughes currently employees 1,700 people in the country across nearly a dozen facilities focused on manufacturing, services, remote monitoring and training. The expanded operations will create more than 100 additional local jobs, and the establishment of an on-site training center will further strengthen the talent pipeline in the UAE and across the region.



The solutions center builds on SPC’s global footprint, which includes two primary manufacturing facilities in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Suzhou, China. SPC’s operations are supported by a worldwide network of service workshops in Algeria, Angola, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Thailand and the U.K.



“We are proud of our collaboration with Baker Hughes to achieve this milestone,” said Atif Arikat, CEO of Al Ghaith Energy. “Today’s inauguration is a testament to the UAE’s leading role in the energy industry and to our joint support to increase in-country manufacturing.”



The solutions center features state-of-the-art cladding capabilities, as well as assembly and testing, repair, inventory management and field services. The facility will produce a range of conventional and unconventional wellhead systems and surface trees capable of operating in high-pressure environments, along with accompanying valves and wellhead accessories. The solutions center is expected to deliver its first product by the end of the year.





