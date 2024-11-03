Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Top 30 Whatsapp Messages, Images, Gifs To Share With Your Brother, Sister, Family On Bhaubeej

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej 2024: Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3. The auspicious festival, which is part of the Diwali celebration, is celebrated every year two to three days after the Diwali festival.





Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls between October and November on the Gregorian calendar. Here are the top wishes, messages, and GIFs, you can share to celebrate the festival's spirit and cherish the bond with your brothers, sisters, or siblings.

Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej wishes, and messages to share with brothers and sisters

-From fighting each other to becoming each others' support, our bond strengthened as we grew up. Nothing can replace the bond between a sister and brother. On this occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing you health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-On this auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, may the bond between us grow stronger with love, respect, and joy. May your lives be filled with prosperity and success. Happy Bhai Dooj bhaia!

-Bhai Dooj is not just a festival to celebrate the bond with brother. A sister, who may tease us acts like a strong wall to protect us from the rest of the world. Happy Bhai Dooj to all the strong sisters out there!

-I Wish you endless happiness, good health, and success in every step you take. May this Bhai Dooj bring you lots of laughter, prosperity, and beautiful moments!

-I will not tease you like other days, for the occasion is all about the love and bond we share with each other. From being each other's confidante to partners in crime, we have grown up as each other's support system. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-May the love and care between brothers and sisters grow sweeter with each Bhai Dooj. May this day bring abundant blessings, smiles, and harmony to your lives. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Happy Bhai Dooj, my lovely sibling! From saving me from mother's fury to helping me in school projects, you never shied away from taking responsibilities of my hardships.

-May this Bhai Dooj strengthen the bond of love and bring blessings, peace, and happiness to you my brother. May our bond grows stronger and we remain available for each other through thick and thin!

-On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, I pray for your success, joy, and all your dreams to come true. May you continue to cherish and support each other always. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, let's cherish our childhood moments when we used to play together, fight together and learn together. Let's vow to not only protect each other but also protect the special bond between us. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhaubeej WhatsApp images to share with brothers and sisters





Happy Bhai Dooj to my amazing brother May your path be filled with happiness, success, and all the goodness the world has to offer. I'm grateful to have you by my side always

On this Bhai Dooj, I pray for your happiness and prosperity, my dear brother. You're my first friend, and I'll always cherish our bond. Love you to the moon and back

Happy Bhai Dooj, You've always been my protector and my strength. May you be blessed with all the happiness and success you deserve. Love you

To my superhero, my brother, on this Bhai Dooj Thank you for your love and protection. Wishing you all the joys and prosperity you bring into my life

Happy Bhai Dooj GIFs to share with brother, sister, and loved ones



