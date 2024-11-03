Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Comedy Horror Maintains Excellent Hold Mints ₹37 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection Day 2 : Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has continued to make an excellent hold at the box office as it earned an estimated ₹36.50 crore on Saturday. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the has collected an estimated ₹72 crore in two days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is by far the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan and his first ₹30+ crores net opener at the domestic box office.

The multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earned an estimated ₹36.50 crore on Saturday, day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Milking the Diwali weekend's benefit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a total occupancy of 75.06% in movie theatres across the country, according to Sacnilk.

The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc.

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected ₹35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again . The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated ₹17.12 crore from it.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan , Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who is receiving praises for his work.

“It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions,” Bazmee told ANI.

“I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful,” he added.



