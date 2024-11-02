Jordanians Take To Streets, Demand Action Against Israeli Aggression In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians took to the streets on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon in their struggle against Israeli aggression.

Participants in the rally that started at Al Husseini Mosque in Amman raised banners calling for international intervention to stop the crimes perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They condemned the Israeli occupation's actions, including the blockade of northern Gaza, the obstruction of medical and food aid, and the targeting of shelters, schools, and hospitals, which aim to achieve forced displacement.

Participants commended Jordan's efforts to stop the violence, highlighting the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support for the people of Palestine and Lebanon in their fight against Israeli attacks.

Speakers at the event reiterated that Jordan serves as a "strong bulwark" against Israeli aggression and is dedicated to fostering stability in the region through its diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives, which reflects Jordan's support for the rights of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

They said: "Jordan is actively providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, delivering food and medical supplies while facilitating the flow of aid to areas impacted by the aggression, thus helping to alleviate the hardships faced by civilians in Gaza and Lebanon."