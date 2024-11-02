Jordan Has 8,877 Registered Drug Types Exported To 78 Markets - JFDA Director General

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mheidat on Saturday inaugurated the first National Drug Security Conference, titled: "Safeguarding Sustainability, along with its accompanying exhibition."

The was organised by the Charity in partnership with the JFDA, the Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA), the of Health, the Royal Medical Services, and other relevant entities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Mheidat stressed that achieving drug security is a top priority, extending beyond health and medical concerns to encompass national importance, underscoring that His Majesty King Abdullah's vision has been pivotal in prioritising food and drug security as fundamental national objectives.

He also noted that Jordan stands as a leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, boasting 8,877 registered drug types exported to 78 markets worldwide.

To bolster drug security, Mheidat said that the JFDA has implemented several measures, instructions, and principles, including continuous monitoring of strategic stock levels to meet local market needs, as well as enhancing procedures for drug registration, import, and distribution.

The JFDA has also issued guidelines for drug registration, prioritising essential medicines to ensure their safety and efficacy, he added.

Raafat Abu Saleh, deputy president of the JPA, said that the conference serves as a step towards implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision by developing policies and practices aimed at ensuring the availability of effective and safe medicines within reliable supply chains.

He highlighted the JFDA's crucial role in maintaining the highest standards for attracting and providing medicines to the society.

Abu Saleh also noted that the recent inauguration of the largest public-sector pharmaceutical warehouse by His Majesty, designed to create a secure stockpile and sustainable supply chains, represents a significant opportunity to ensure and maintain the availability of essential medicines.