Three Children Injured In Israeli Strike On Gaza Clinic During Polio Vaccination

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 3 (NNN-WAFA) – Three Palestinian children were wounded, when an Israeli Zionist drone struck a medical facility, during a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza City, yesterday, Palestinian medical sources said.

The children were taken to al-Ahli Arab hospital, after the strike hit Radwan Clinic, in the northern part of the city, medical staff said.

As the usual case, the Israeli Zionist does not comment on the incident.

The incident occurred as workers launched an emergency polio vaccination drive, for children under 10, in Gaza City. The campaign has already begun in central and southern Gaza but has been delayed in the north due to ongoing military operations.

Separately, senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, yesterday, dismissed recent proposals for a temporary pause in fighting, calling them“a mere smoke screen,” that failed to address key demands, including Israeli military withdrawal and the return of displaced Palestinians.

“We engage positively with any proposals ensuring the cessation of aggression and withdrawal of the Zionist forces,” al-Rishq said in a statement, while accusing the regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of using ceasefire talks as“cover” for continued military operations.

The comments follow a recent Qatari-American announcement, about negotiations in Doha focusing on hostage release and potential ceasefire arrangements.– NNN-WAFA

