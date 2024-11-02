Grain Elevator Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack In Khmelnytskyi Region
11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two Russian drones in the Khmelnytskyi region on Saturday, November 2, with drone debris damaging a grain elevator.
Khmelnytskyi Region Governor Serhii Tiurin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the attack caused minor damage to the elevator structures.
There have been no reports of casualties so far, he added.
