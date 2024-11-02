عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Grain Elevator Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack In Khmelnytskyi Region

Grain Elevator Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack In Khmelnytskyi Region


11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two Russian drones in the Khmelnytskyi region on Saturday, November 2, with drone debris damaging a grain elevator.

Khmelnytskyi Region Governor Serhii Tiurin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Fragments of Russian drones damage power lines in Kyiv region

According to him, the attack caused minor damage to the elevator structures.

There have been no reports of casualties so far, he added.

MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108844621


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search