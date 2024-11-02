Industrial Facility Damaged In Dnipropetrovsk Region Amid Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched a series of strikes at the Nikopol district where an industrial enterprise and a number of households suffered damage.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, Russian artillery shelled the Nikopol district and launched kamikaze drones. It was loud in the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Myriv, and Chervonohryhorivka," the post reads.

An industrial enterprise, 11 households, three farm buildings, a truck, a gas main, and power lines were affected.

No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this evening, an explosion rang out in the Dnipro district where infrastructure suffered damage and five people were injured, including two children.