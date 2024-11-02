OTT Releases In November: Citadel, Vettaiyan, Emilia Pérez, Dune, More - When & Where To Stream Upcoming Films, Shows

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases in November: This month brings a range of line-up, including an array of genres ranging from action thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny and Vettaiyan, crime comedy Emilia Pérez to sci-fi show Dune: Prophecy.

Mint brings you the compiled list of OTT releases this month that you must have an eye for:

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Release date: November 7

OTT platform: Prime Video

The spy action thriller show with an intriguing love story is set in the 90s that brings Honey Bunny, the Indian series within the Citadel universe. The star cast features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles with powerpacked performance from supporting cast that includes, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Soham Majumdar.

| Vettaiyan OTT release: When, where and how to stream Rajnikanth movie Vettaiyan

Release date: November 8

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rajnikanth's latest movie Vettaiyan is set to release on OTT platforms this month, almost a month after its big screen debut. Tamil action-thriller holds the record of second-best opening for a Tamil film in 2024 but failed to perform as per expectations at the Box Office. The Kollywood film brings Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan back together on the screen after 33 years, who last shared on-screen space in 1991.

| ARM movie now on OTT: How to watch Malayalam action-fantasy online Emilia Pérez

Release date: November 13

OTT platform: Netflix

Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Pérez is a French crime comedy movie. The star cast features Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Karla Sofia Gascon, Edgar Ramirez, and Mark Ivanir. The narrative follows an unappreciated lawyer, enlisted by a daunting gang leader, Pérez. The synopsis to the film states,“Rita (played by Zoe Saldana), an underrated lawyer working for a large law firm more interested in getting criminals out of jail than bringing them to justice, is hired by the leader of a criminal organisation.”

| Viswam OTT Release: Gopichand's movie streaming online. Check where to watch Dune: Prophecy

Release date: November 18

OTT platform : JioCinema Premium

Based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series stars actress Tabu. The sci-fi show is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the saga is filled with power struggles, profound betrayal, and the relentless quest for destiny. The official synopsis of the desert epic mentions that two Harkonnen sisters“combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Senna

Release date: November 29

OTT platform: Netflix

The documentary is based on Brazilian Formula 1 driver, Ayrton Senna, who died 30 years ago in a racing accident. The plot explores the Formula 1 driver's journey of triumphs, disappointments, joys, and sorrows. The six-episode series opens with the start of the three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna's racing career. During the San Marino Grand Prix event in Italy, Ayrton Senna meets fatal accident.