FEMA Can Help With Moving And Storage Costs For Survivors Affected By Tropical Storm Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RALEIGH, N.C. -North Carolina survivors whose homes were damaged by Tropical Storm Helene, and are not safe to live in, may be eligible for FEMA Moving and Storage Assistance. This assistance can help affected families move and store their essential items while they repair their homes, stay in transitional sheltering or move to permanent housing.

To qualify for Moving and Storage Assistance, survivors must apply with FEMA and meet the following conditions:



Their primary residence is uninhabitable due to the disaster.

They are moving or storing essential household items to prevent further damage. The items they are moving or storing are considered essential, such as appliances, furniture or clothing.

FEMA will only consider moving and storage costs that aren't fully covered by other sources like insurance. Eligible expenses include:



Commercial moving labor.

Moving truck rental.

Fuel for the rental vehicle.

Tape and boxes.

Storage unit fees. Sales taxes.

There's still time to apply with FEMA; You can visit DisasterAssistance , download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.