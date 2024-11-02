Press Club Calls For Immediate Medical Evacuation For Wounded Journalists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily

Wilkins, President of the National Press Club asking the Israeli Defense Forces to allow the urgent medical evacuation from Gaza of Al Jazeera journalists Ali Al-Attar and Fadi Al Wahidi.

"We call on the IDF to allow Al Jazeera cameraman Ali Al-Attar and reporter Fadi Al Wahidi to be evacuated from Gaza. The lives of both these seriously wounded journalists are at now high risk. Al Jazeera has requested evacuation weeks ago and the request has not been granted. We are adding our voice to this today and call on other news organizations to do the same.

Al-Attar took shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah on October 7 – almost a month ago.

He is suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage and needs specialized care as soon as possible. Two days later, on October 9, Al Wahidi was shot by an Israeli sniper while reporting in Jabalya. He is paralyzed and in need of immediate specialized medical attention.

We ask IDF to allow these two journalists to get the life saving care they urgently need.

Their lives are in the balance. It has been weeks since Al Jazeera first made this request. Journalists are non-combatants. They should not be targeted. And they must not be denied life saving medical care. We call for an immediate end to this grave injustice."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for Press Freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill

McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

