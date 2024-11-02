Last Chance to Experience MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s Spooktacular Fright Nights

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 October 2024: Due to overwhelmingly positive response and demand, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is extending its spine-chilling Fright Nights for a limited time only, with the final curtain falling on Sunday, 10th November.



This extension marks the final opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the thrilling Halloween experience, featuring heart-pounding attractions, ghostly mazes, and fun-filled family entertainment.



Horror fans have one last chance to brave the terrifying SAW Maze, where survival depends on outsmarting Jigsaw’s infamous traps. Guests can also catch their final ride on the ghostly Tombstone Express or face the sinister Curse of the Moon maze, battling a bloodthirsty werewolf. The Haunting Maze’s Rottenwood Manor will continue to unearth dark secrets, luring visitors deeper into its twisted corridors.



For families, young adventurers can still enjoy Smurfoween Storytime, a playful escape into spooky Smurf tales, while Hotel Transylvania Mania invites kids to join Drac, Mavis, and Johnny in lively dance-offs. The Vampire Circus also continues to captivate audiences with jaw-dropping aerial acts and eerie performances.



With just days remaining, now is the time to visit MOTIONGATE™ Dubai to experience these Halloween thrills before they vanish. The countdown to the end of Fright Nights has begun—don’t miss out!



For more information on Fright Nights, visit the official MOTIONGATE™ Dubai website at or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).





