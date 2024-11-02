MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 Winners Revealed Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - The MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honors recognizing excellence and innovation in Asia's industry, has unveiled its winners after a rigorous and thorough judging process. The winners of the coveted Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards will be announced at the highly anticipated MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner to be held on December 4, marking the grand finale of the prestigious MIPIM Asia Summit 2024. Summit participants will be invited to cast their votes on site and online to determine the final ranking of the Gold, Silver and Bronze Prize winners.



The distinguished panel of 16 jurors, comprised of top executives and leading figures from the real estate industry across the Asia region, was chaired by Donald Choi, President of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators. These industry experts dedicated significant time and expertise to carefully evaluating all the submissions covering various geographical regions, ensuring that only the most outstanding projects were shortlisted, representing the pinnacle of achievement in the real estate field. The winners reflect the best of the best, selected after thorough deliberation and consideration by this esteemed panel.



Members of the jury panel are:



Donald CHOI, President, Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators(Hong Kong) (President of the Jury)George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge (Singapore)Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group (China)Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings (Hong Kong)Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong)Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong)Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong)Christina HAU, Chief Executive Officer, Champion REIT (Hong Kong)Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Chief Investment Officer, LCatterton Real Estate Partner (Hong Kong & London)George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong)Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield (Hong Kong)Laurent JACQUEMIN, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts (Japan)Joseph TANG, Partner, Townsend Group (Hong Kong)Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan)Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong)Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen (Hong Kong)GEOMETRIC WONDERZOO, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre (Hong Kong - China)Jingui High School, Guicheng, Nanhai (Foshan - China)Link Sustainability Lab (Hong Kong - China)Shiwan China, No.7 Ceramic Art Research Base (Phase One) (Foshan - China)Bauhinia Hotel & Apartments - BIPV Building in Hong Kong (Hong Kong - China)Radisson RED Guang Zhou South Railway Station (Guangzhou - China)TOWNPLACE West Kowloon (Hong Kong - China)One Dojima Project (Osaka - Japan)The Ring Chengdu (Chengdu - China)Two Taikoo Place (Hong Kong - China)83 KING LAM STREET (Hong Kong - China)KTR350 (Hong Kong - China)The Henderson (Hong Kong - China)TP Link Headquarters (Shenzhen - China)Kai Tin Shopping Centre Refurbishment, Lam Tin (Hong Kong - China)The Refurbished Nostalgia: Kin Sang Shopping Centre (Hong Kong - China)Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 Expansion (Singapore)Laurel at Navapark (BSD City - Indonesia)Oukas Setagaya Sengawa (Tokyo - Japan)Riverville (Shanghai – China)Lovi Center (Xian - China)Nanjing ifc (Nanjing - China)Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie (Suzhou - China)AIRSIDE (Hong Kong - China)Shoppes at Londoner – The Londoner Macao (Macao SAR - China)#URBANHOOD at Hysan Place' (Hong Kong - China)Hong Shou Fang (Shanghai - China)Shiwan China, Xingguang Park (Foshan - China)Shiwan China, Hongwei Hill (Foshan - China)Atrium Place (Gurugram - India)Keppel South Central (Singapore)Suzhou Central (Suzhou - China)Huafa Snow World (Shenzhen - China)Shanghai Duolun Road Urban Renewal (Shanghai - China)West Bund Central (Shanghai - China)This year's MIPIM Asia Summit will gather C-suite executives and top leaders from over 20 countries, alongside renowned global investors. Key participants include prominent names such as APG, BEI Group, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, PAG, Townsend Group, GIC Real Estate, and PIMCO PRIME Real Estate GMBH. The event will also feature a variety of end-user and retail representatives from global brands such as Victorinox, TUMI, Apple, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Pfizer, making the Summit a premier platform for high-level networking and investment opportunities.The two-day Summit will also feature engaging discussions and keynote speeches on diverse industry topics, with Wei Yao, Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific at Société Générale, delivering the opening address.As a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific real estate calendar, the MIPIM Asia Summit continues to attract influential decision-makers and showcase the region's most cutting-edge projects, solidifying its position as a leading platform for the property industry.For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 Winners, please visit HERE .For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.For instant updates, please follow: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn