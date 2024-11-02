Kane Brace Seals Bayern Munich's 3-0 Win Over Union Berlin

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Nov 3 (IANS) FC Bayern beat Union Berlin 3-0 on Saturday to consolidate their lead in the table. Harry Kane handed Bayern an early lead when he converted a penalty. Kingsley Coman added a second shortly before half-time. Kane then bagged a brace to close out the meeting early in the second half.

Bayern lined up with Manuel Neuer in goal and Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Minjae Kim and Alphonso Davies in defence. Joshua Kimmich and Joao Palhinha anchored a midfield featuring Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Coman, with Kane up front. Eric Dier, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, Thomas Muller and Adam Aznou came on for Kim, Palhinha, Olise and Musiala and Davies in the second half.

Bayern were in the driving seat from the start, although Union remained solid at the back. Guerreiro had a shot blocked before a Davies effort was deflected behind. Munich took the lead when Benedict Hollerbach upended Olise in the box, with Kane dispatching the ensuing penalty.

A Guerreiro shot was saved, but the men from the capital went looking for an answer as Hollerbach headed wide and Jordan tested Neuer. Davies miscued an effort, but Vincent Kompany's men made it two just before half-time, when Kane's fine first touch invited Coman to thump past keeper Frederik Ronnow.

After the restart, FCB picked up where they left off and all but put the game to bed when Guerreiro's cross found Coman, who headed down for Kane to convert. Munich moved the ball around with great composure and Musiala headed wide, although Tim Skarke soon saw a shot deflected behind.

Ronnow denied Sane and Musiala aimed too high before the pace dropped. A Coman volley was saved and Ronnow proved equal to a Sané effort as Bayern sealed their third clean sheet in a row.

The result means Bayern top the table on 23 points from nine matches, three ahead of RB Leipzig, who take on Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday. The Bavarians will be back in action on Wednesday when they entertain Benfica in the Champions League.