Premier League: Arsenal's Struggles Deepen With 0-1 Defeat Vs Newcastle Utd

(MENAFN- IANS) Newcastle, Nov 2 (IANS) Arsenal fell to a 0-1 defeat at St James' Park as Alexander Isak's early header proved to be enough for Newcastle United to take all three points.

The Swedish striker's strike proved to be the key moment in a game of few opportunities, with Arsenal's best chance falling to Mikel Merino who saw a shot cleared off the line by Lewis Hall in the first half.

There was late drama when Declan Rice looked set to equalise but he sent his header wide of the target, as Arsenal ultimately fell to consecutive away defeats in the league for the first time since May 2022.

The opening half was a tight affair with neither side able to impose themselves on the other, meaning shooting opportunities were few and far between. However, its telling moment came 12 minutes in when the majority of St James' Park burst into celebration.

Isak was found in space in the final third, and he laid the ball off to Sean Longstaff who fed Anthony Gordon on the right. The England man swung in a dangerous first-time delivery, and Isak rose highest to power a header past David Raya to score for the third consecutive game.

That handed the hosts, who were winless in five league matches, a huge dose of confidence, and they managed to keep the Gunners quiet for the opening 25 minutes with Bukayo Saka coming closest with a couple of efforts that trickled wide either side of Isak's goal.

Arsenal nearly drew level when William Saliba headed a Declan Rice corner into a congested penalty area, leading to a shot from Mikel Merino which was blocked on the line by Lewis Hall and scrambled away.

Newcastle were on top in the second half and Raya was called into action again five minutes later when he pushed away a fierce Isak drive from 20 yards, but such was the knife-edge the game found itself on,

But once again the chances dried up as both teams defended resolutely, and with four minutes to go Joelinton was next to force Raya to dirty his gloves, albeit with a tame header.

As the contest entered stoppage time, Ethan Nwaneri attempted to replicate his superb strike at Preston in midweek but saw it sail into the Gallowgate End, but a huge opportunity fell Rice's way in the 94th minute when Saka swung in a delicious delivery that was begging to be headed in, but the England man miscued and saw the chance to snatch a point slip away.