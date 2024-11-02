(MENAFN) In a significant statement regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President **Joe Biden** indicated that Ukrainian forces should respond militarily if **North Korean soldiers**, alleged to be in Russia, cross into Ukrainian territory. This follows claims from the **Pentagon** that approximately **10,000 North Korean troops** have arrived in Russia, with some potentially being stationed for deployment against Ukrainian forces in the **Kursk Region**.



When pressed by reporters on whether Ukraine should take action against North Korean troops, Biden affirmed, “If they cross into Ukraine, yes.” However, he did not elaborate on the U.S. stance if the North Korean troops remained within what is recognized as Russian territory.



The backdrop to this situation includes a **bilateral treaty** signed earlier this year between **Russia and North Korea**, which outlines mutual military assistance in the event of an attack from a third party. While Russian President **Vladimir Putin** has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, he suggested that the operational details of the agreement are a matter strictly between the two nations.



This development comes at a time when Ukrainian forces have faced significant challenges on the battlefield, with military analysts suggesting that strategic decisions—such as sending troops across the border into Kursk instead of reinforcing eastern units—have exacerbated Ukraine’s precarious position. Ukrainian General **Dmitry Marchenko** recently expressed concern over the state of the frontline, stating that it is “collapsing” and attributing this to poor military leadership. He also highlighted critical issues such as a **shortage of munitions** and **troop exhaustion**, which are hampering Ukraine's ability to sustain its defense efforts.

