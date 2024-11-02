Kay Kay Menon On Cinema, Entertainment: Business Of Emotions

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kay Kay Menon, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Shekhar Home', might be known for his work in middle of the road or independent cinema, but he appreciates commercial cinema as well, and says that is an important factor for the showbiz.

The spoke with IANS, and said that films and shows operate in the business of emotions, and they have to cater to an audience.

He told IANS,“Market is always important. We are in the business of emotions, where business and emotion both play an important part. So, you cannot just have it because you want to see it in your drawing room. So, you have got to also make it in a way that, you know, caters to the market as well”.

However, the actor made a sharp comment on those who take the audience for granted and don't believe in pushing the boundaries.

He said,“What is questionable is the sensibility, nothing else. So, if you assume that the audience is dumb, then there is a problem. It is best to assume that the audience is intelligent, they are sensitive, everything is there and now you are making something for them”.

“So, if you have that as a basis and with that kind of respect for them, without thinking that they will keep the mind at home and come. It is not possible. It is a part of your being. So, as long as you do that, I am very happy. If not, of course, good for whoever is doing it, no problem, nothing against them of course”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

The series is set to drop on Prime Video.