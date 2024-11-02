Injury Toll In Russia's Drone Attack On Apartment Building In Sumy Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Sumy has increased to eight.

That is according to the Sumy City Council , Ukrinform reports.

"Out of the eight victims, two remain in a medical facility, while the rest are undergoing outpatient treatment," the report said.

More than 160 people and 14 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

According to available information, nine buildings on Sumskoi Teroborony Street were damaged, including seven apartment buildings and two non-residential buildings. Employees of the infrastructure department recorded damage to 116 windows and 118 balcony frames.

"Two houses remain without electricity, water and heating. The supply of natural gas to one of them has been restored," the city council said.

Source: Official YouTube channel of the National Police

On November 1, at around 19:40, an enemy drone attacked a residential area in Sumy, hitting a nine-story apartment block. Five people were injured in the attack.

Photo credit: Sumy City Council