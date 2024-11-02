Refrain From Burning Crop Residue, Haryana Govt Urges Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) The Haryana on Saturday appealed to the farmers of the state to refrain from burning crop residue after harvesting paddy as burning crop residue not only leads to air pollution but also depletes soil nutrients.

Instead of burning, farmers should mix the residue into the soil using machinery. Incorporating paddy residue into the soil will enhance soil fertility and will contribute to a cleaner environment as well.

Sharing information in this regard, an official spokesperson for the and Farmers' Welfare Department said that the government has started the Haryana Parali Protsahan Yojana -- 2024-25 to promote crop residue management.

Under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per acre is being provided and to apply for the scheme one has to register themselves on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal. Interested farmers can apply online at the departmental portal gov till November 30 to avail benefits of the scheme.

The spokesperson further stated that the scheme aims to refrain farmers from burning stubble and to provide them with financial assistance.

This initiative will not only protect the environment but also encourage farmers to manage crop residue properly. This will also help to combat the air pollution caused due to stubble burning.

The spokesperson further said that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is also conducting awareness campaigns to educate farmers about the harmful effects of burning crop residue. Agricultural experts are providing farmers with information about government schemes.

The crop residue management scheme is a significant government initiative. Under this scheme, farmers are provided with agricultural equipment such as super seeders, zero-tillage machines, straw choppers, happy seeders, reversible ploughs, etc., at subsidised rates. These tools can help farmers mix the stubble into the soil to improve soil fertility.