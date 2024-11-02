(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia faces a deepening and economic crisis as former President Evo Morales proposes a pause in road blockades. Morales announced a hunger strike to push for dialogue with the government. His supporters have blocked major roads for 19 days, causing significant economic damage.



Morales called for two discussion forums to address economic and political issues. He requested mediation from international organizations and friendly countries. The ex-president urged his followers to consider ending the roadblocks to prevent bloodshed and further economic harm.



The government has deployed police and military forces to clear blocked roads. This operation focuses on Cochabamba, a central region connecting eastern and western Bolivia. Morales' supporters maintain several blockades in this area.







President Luis Arce estimates the blockades have cost Bolivia $1.7 billion. The protests have injured at least 70 people, including 61 police officers. Small businesses and the tourism sector have suffered greatly from the unrest.

Morales Calls for Pause in Blockades, Announces Hunger Strike

The conflict stems from a power struggle within the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. Morales and Arce, once allies, now compete for the party's 2025 presidential nomination. This internal strife has paralyzed the government's ability to address Bolivia's economic woes.



Bolivia's economy faces multiple challenges. Foreign currency reserves have dwindled, causing dollar shortages. Gas production, once a major revenue source, has declined due to mismanagement and underinvestment. These factors contribute to rising food prices and fuel shortages.







The political deadlock hinders effective economic decision-making. Opposition groups see an opportunity in the MAS infighting but face their own challenges. As tensions escalate, many Bolivians fear potential social unrest.



Morales' call for dialogue represents a potential turning point. However, the government's response remains uncertain. The outcome of this political struggle will significantly impact Bolivia's future and regional stability.



