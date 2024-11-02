Ryan Reynolds Expresses Delight Over People Getting Creative With Deadpool Costumes For Halloween

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) star Ryan Reynolds, who is basking in the massive success of his superhero movie, 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is pleasantly surprised with different kinds of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costumes people pulled off on Halloween.

The recently took to his Instagram, and dropped several pictures of Halloween celebrations in which people can be seen dressed up in different Deadpool costumes.

He wrote in the caption,“I can't believe the amount of Deadpool & Wolvie costumes last night. You'll never know what that's like if you're me. I'm suddenly five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future. People wore the best suits and costumes l've ever seen”.

He expressed his delight at how creative people got with the costume ideas.

He further mentioned,“Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts. I'm not cool or aloof about stuff like this - No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it. It's like having a dream come true - but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of”.

Earlier, the actor batted for the stunt work in Hollywood, and called for recognition of the stunt work in Oscars.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the making of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. In the pictures, he could be seen in action along with the stunt team. The actor also penned a long note in caption as he expressed his gratitude towards some of the finest talents in the world of stunts.

He wrote,“Stunt work doesn't have a category at The Oscars and I hope that'll change someday. So many films SMASHED it this year... Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies. The #DeadpoolAndWolverine stunt team over-delivered”.