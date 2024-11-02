Want To Wish Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday? Here's How You Can Send Messages To King Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bollywood's Badshah turned 59 today. As SRK celebrates his birthday on November 2, social is filled with birthday messages for the actor.



Known affectionately as the“King of Bollywood” , Shah Rukh Khan's journey started with TV shows like Dil Dariya, Ummed, Fauji. Decades later, he owns a long list of superhit movies, including Jawaan, Pathaan, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, etc.

Khan's influence extended beyond acting as he ventured into production with Red Chillies Entertainment . This company has produced several hit films, including 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om'.



Fans can contact SRK in the ways mentioned below to send their birthday wishes to the actor.



Visit Shah Rukh Khan residence Mannat

People who are living in Mumbai, can visit his residence, 'Mannat ' located in Bandra to wish Shah Rukh Khan a 'Happy Birthday'. Every year on SRK's birthday, thousands of fans gather outside his residence, Bandra, Mumbai. Over the past few years, SRK is known to come out on his balcony to greet his fans, waving and thanking them for their love.

Send birthday wishes to SRK on social media

Social media users can post birthday messages on their accounts and tag Shah Rukh Khan's official accounts on X and Instagram to send him wishes.



Send birthday mail to Shah Rukh Khan

According to celebrity addresses database Fanmail, fans can contact Shah Rukh Khan by sending mail and letters on the address: Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Backstage Plot no. 612, Junction of Ramakrishna Mission Road & 15th Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai 400054, India.

Pooja Dadlani is the manager and strategic advisor of Shah Rukh Khan and can also be approached to send wishes to SRK. Those who want to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday by watching one of his iconic movies 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' at Maratha Mandir today.