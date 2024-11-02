Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Bumper Diwali Opening! Kartik Aaryan's Comedy Horror Mints ₹36 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection: Kartik Aaryan 's comedy thriller made a promising start after earning an estimated ₹35.5 crore on Friday. The third movie of the super-hit franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', featured Madhuri Dixit , Vidya Balan, and many other stars.

Despite the Diwali clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Agai , the movie earned positive responses and sold over two lakh tickets in advance bookings.

According to Hindustan Times, the movie is all set to become Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener so far as it is likely to surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

The multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 , earned an estimated ₹35.5 crore on Friday, day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie earned an estimated ₹17.12 crore from its first-day advance booking, according to Sacnilk. The movie received the benefit of Diwali weekend and received a total occupancy of 75.3% in movie theatres across the country, according to Sacnilk. The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, etc.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, heaped praises for the horror comedy and called it an "outstanding" film.

"#OneWordReview... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING. Rating: Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror Comedy Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit #VidyaBalan wowsome. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review," he posted on X.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who is receiving praises for his work. After receiving positive response for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee told ANI,“It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions.”

“I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful,” he added.