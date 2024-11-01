Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency Paralyzed Work Of Russian Banks In Crimea - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) specialists with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have conducted a large-scale cyberattack against four Russian banks in Crimea, leaving tens of thousands of Russians without access to their accounts.

A source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency told this to Ukrinform.

"Cyber specialists with the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a large-scale cyberattack on four Russian banks illegally operating in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote systems of Genbank, Russian National Commercial Bank, Center-Invest Bank and Credit Ural Bank were paralyzed," the intelligence agency said.

According to a HUR official, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts, and Russians massively complained about non-working mobile bank applications and the impossibility of conducting any financial transactions.

The banks confirmed "the largest DDoS attack in history, which was an unexpected challenge for the bank's team" and warned their customers about the lack of access to all online banking systems.

On October 18, HUR's cyber specialists launched a cyberattack against the IT infrastructure of the national mobile satellite communications operator Morsvyazsputnik.