Suez Canal Revenues Down By USD 6 Bln Due To Houthi Attacks On Ships -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Dr. Bader Abdulaty said his country lost USD six billion of the Suez Canal revenues in 2024 due to the of the Yemeni Houthis on commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea.

During his meeting with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez, the Egyptian minister highlighted the importance of safe navigation through the Straits of Bab El-Mandab and the Red Sea for the Egyptian and the world economy at large.

The revenues of the Suez Canal account for a big percentage of Egypt's national income, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Tamim Khallaf quoted the minister as telling his guest.

Welcoming Dominguez who pays his first visit to Egypt as IMO chief, the minister voiced hope for greater cooperation between Egypt and the IMO.

Egypt is looking forward to IMO opening a regional office for the Middle East and North Africa in Alexandria in the coming months, the minister pointed out. (end)

