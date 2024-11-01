Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence With Addition Of Partner Craig Besnoy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Aaron Jackson, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner Craig Besnoy to its esteemed team. Besnoy's expertise and exceptional legal acumen make him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.Craig Besnoy is a technology-driven attorney with a specialization in intellectual property , data privacy, and cybersecurity . He dedicates a significant portion of his practice to helping clients in highly regulated sectors build robust cybersecurity programs that align with compliance standards. Craig has developed his own cybersecurity compliance courses, which are tailored to various industry sectors. He is also accredited as a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP-US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).Craig earned his B.S. in accounting and specialized in intellectual property while earning his J.D. at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law, which lends to his extensive understanding of the intersection of law and business.DBL Partner Aaron Jackson stated,“Craig is the real deal, a true professional who brings with him decades of experience in the cyber industry supporting both large and small companies and government organizations. In an era of increased cyber risk and the need for constant preparedness and response readiness, Craig is the skilled professional every company would want in their corner. His incredible knowledge, kind demeanor, and unshakeable disposition is an asset for any client. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is incredibly fortunate to welcome him to the team!”With broad experience in both business and legal issues, Craig Besnoy counsels clients across a variety of industries and internationally, including banking, finance, insurance, retail, education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, media, e-commerce, and hospitality."I am honored to join Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig as a Partner and lead the Data Security and Compliance Practice Area," said Craig Besnoy. "In the modern digital landscape, data security and compliance are essential components that intersect with all areas of practice. As clients deepen their reliance on technology, they inevitably will face more complex cyber risks. As cybercrime escalates, safeguarding data and information is critical to preserving an organization's value and integrity. Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and new business models, including subscriptions and micropayments, bring both opportunities and challenges. It is not a question of or if a cyber incident will occur, but when. At Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, we are committed to empowering our clients with the strategic foresight and resilience they need to mitigate these risks, ensuring they are equipped for both today's and tomorrow's challenges.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Craig Besnoy to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please contact by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

