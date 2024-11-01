(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J. Montgomery Designs Is Rebranding To Montgomery Robbins, Inc.

- The Montgomery's ALAMO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With pleasure, we announce that J. Montgomery Designs is rebranding to Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Why you ask? Our amazing Teresa Robbins (who has been with us for 20 years) has become a partner in our firm! Teresa has played a major role in making every design come to life since 2004. Although it will continue be business as usual, the company is simply too thrilled to not share this news. Please join in on congratulating her. This is thoroughly deserved recognition!We want to take a moment to thank our clients for allowing us to have our dream jobs here at Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Without your continued confidence in our firm, we wouldn't be able to do what we love every single day. We hold that same level of excitement and trust in our partnership with Teresa. She has been invaluable think partner, creative strategist and critical design team member for the last two decades. It's time we make this partnership official!Teresa's aptitude for design and ingrained awe of nature found the perfect balance when she discovered the field of Landscape Architecture . Her attention to detail and meticulous character are hard to match, and few designers can pair those traits as well as Teresa has with her passion for creating outdoor spaces that rejuvenate.Teresa joined Montgomery Robbins, Inc. (formerly J. Montgomery Designs) in 2004 after graduating with high honors and a bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning from Utah State University. She became a licensed Landscape Architect in the state of Utah in 2014. Teresa's work experience includes urban waterfront parks, hospitals, universities, and high-rise condo complexes. She found her greatest fulfillment designing tailor-made landscapes for cherished residential spaces. At our firm, she has worked side-by-side with John to bring hundreds of private residential landscapes to fruition. To every project she brings a deep desire to create cherished home environments that revitalize in the way that only a home can.

