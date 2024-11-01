Calls For Further Jumbo Fed Rate Cuts Intensify

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The US Reserve is under renewed pressure to implement another significant interest rate cut, following an unexpectedly low jobs report that signals a cooling economy.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group , one of the world's leading independent organizations, believes the latest jobs data provides the Fed with a clear mandate to take more aggressive action to support growth.

Released Friday, the October jobs report revealed that the US added only 12,000 jobs last month-far below economists' expectations of 100,000, underscoring the challenges businesses are facing amid a backdrop of external disruptions and a weakening demand environment.

"The latest figures point to a labor market that's slowing more than anticipated, and it gives the Fed the opportunity to take decisive action," says Green.

"With job creation stagnating, the case for another substantial rate cut has only strengthened."

This report, which is one of the final significant data releases before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, shows job growth faltering across many sectors, likely reflecting the lingering impact of recent hurricanes and prolonged labor strikes. However, for Green, the implications go beyond these disruptions.

"While external factors such as hurricanes and strikes have played a role, the slowdown we're seeing suggests there may be deeper concerns within the broader economy," he explains.

"A more substantial rate cut could provide the momentum needed to avert further slowdown."

The weak job gains are also expected to ripple into the political arena, given their release just days before the US presidential election. Political parties on both sides are expected to leverage the data to highlight their economic platforms, with Nigel Green noting that this intensifies the Fed's focus on economic stability.

"In an election season, every economic indicator is under heightened scrutiny. The Fed, now in an environment of both political and market pressures, will be inclined toward proactive measures to shore up confidence and counter potential economic weaknesses."

With prior rate cuts still flowing through the economy, there is an increasing belief that another substantial cut could provide a much-needed boost.

The deVere CEO suggests that such a move could reassure investors that the Fed remains committed to taking the economy through challenging times.

"Given its dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices, the Fed has the latitude to act decisively here," Green states.

"Another 50-basis point rate cut would send a message of confidence in supporting growth, especially when faced with slowing job creation and increasing headwinds."

He concludes: "This jobs report serves as a clear call for the Fed to take bold action. As markets absorb the data, the urgency for a substantial rate cut has only intensified."