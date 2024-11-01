Odila Castillo Is Living The Dream Here In Panama And Abroad
11/1/2024 2:25:01 PM
Odila Castillo lives the dream of many Panamanian officials: to have millions of dollars in a short time and, obviously, to live the high life. Unlike most that pursue that dream, Castillo no longer has a position in the Government. However, she enjoys –and has enjoyed– the appreciation of high-ranking officials in the public administration, such as the current Comptroller Gerardo Solís, who praised the legal skills of the person who was his subordinate for a year and a half, and a great admirer of what he called her“wonderful success story.”
Odila Castillo (left) and Judith Guardia
On September 20, on the eve of the publications about the activities and properties of the lawyer and former Comptroller's Office official Odila Castillo was sent a questionnaire with 27 questions that she decided not to answer. One of those questions was very simple: would it be possible to obtain a list of its largest clients, most of whom are suppliers and contractors of the State? How much did she charge them for her services in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023? The media has obtained a partial list of her clients. Obviously, not from the lawyer, who, as is known, in the span of two years became a millionaire, accumulating wealth in bank accounts, acquiring expensive commercial premises in Panama and Chiriquí, a penthouse in Santa María and 11 apartments, valued at more than $2 million on Ricardo J. Alfaro street, in the capital, in addition to a rented apartment on the beaches of Buenaventura.
