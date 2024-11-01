Techmediabreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Expectations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Meta (NASDAQ: META)

has delivered impressive third-quarter earnings, exceeding Wall Street's expectations in both revenue and profit. Despite this strong performance, the stock has seen a decline. Analysts are concerned about potential new capital expenditure issues related to AI within the Big Tech sector.

Currently, META's stock price stands at $569.79, marking a 0.39% increase or $2.21. The stock has fluctuated today, trading between $562.58 and $573.25. Over the past year, META has seen a high of $602.95 and a low of $311.02. This volatility reflects the market's mixed sentiment despite the company's strong earnings.

Meta's market capitalization is approximately $1.44 trillion, underscoring its significant presence in the tech industry. The company's substantial size and influence make it a key player in the Big Tech sector, where AI investments are becoming increasingly crucial.

Today's trading volume for META on the NASDAQ is 5,826,501 shares. This level of activity indicates strong investor interest, even amid concerns about AI-related capital expenditures. The market's response to Meta's earnings and AI strategy will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

About Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at



