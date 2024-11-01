General Referendum Committee Announces Location Of Constitutional Referendum's Polling Stations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Committee announced today the locations for the referendum polling stations for the 2024 constitutional amendment project, which will be conducted both on paper and electronically.

The General Referendum Committee specified the locations for non-electronic stations that will use paper as follows: "Committee One: Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena, at Al Sadd Sports Club; Committee Two: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Duhail Sports Club; Committee Three: Location: Aspire Sports Hall, at Aspire."

It also specified "Committee Four: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan); Committee Five: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Barzan Youth Center; Committee Six: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (Al Ahli Club); Committee Seven: Location: VIP Entrance, at Al Janoub Stadium."

As for "Committee Eight: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Khor Sports Club; Committee Nine: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Al Shamal Sports Club; Committee Ten: Location: Multi-purpose Hall, at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium (Al Gharafa Club)."

For electronic voting stations, they are as follows: "Committee One: Location: Departures - Gate No. 2, at Hamad International Airport; Committee Two: Location: Abu Samra Border Center, at Abu Samra Crossing; Committee Three: Location: Villaggio Mall, at Villaggio Mall; Committee Four: Location: Doha Festival City, at Doha Festival City."

As for "Committee Five, its location will be at Landmark Mall, Committee Six will be located at The Gate Mall, Committee Seven will be at Vendome Mall, and Committee Eight will be at West Walk Mall."

"Committee Nine will be located at Lagoona Mall, Committee Ten at Al Hazm Mall, while Committee Eleven will be located at the Cultural Village Katara (Galeries Lafayette), and Committee Twelve at The Mall."

"Committee Thirteen: Location: Ezdan Al Wakra Mall, at Ezdan Al Wakra; Committee Fourteen: Location: Mall of Qatar, at Mall of Qatar; Committee Fifteen: Location: Barahat Msheireb, at Msheireb; Committee Sixteen: Location: Qatar University - Male Campus, at Qatar University (Male); Committee Seventeen: Location: Qatar University - Female Campus, at Qatar University (Female); Committee Eighteen: Location: Multaqa Building, at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development."