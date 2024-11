Brera Holdings To Attend Sportico: Invest In Sports Conference In New York City On November 4Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) (“Brera Holdings” or the“Company”), the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), has announced its participation in the upcoming Sportico“Invest in Sports” Conference in New York City on November 4th.

Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera Holdings, and Maria Xing, Head of Investments, will attend Sportico's“Invest in Sports” Conference on November 4 in New York City. This highly anticipated event will bring together top investors, executives, and industry leaders to discuss sports investments' growth and evolving dynamics in today's global market.

This year's conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including David Blitzer of Blackstone and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment; Don Cornwell of Dynasty and PJT; Michele Kang of Kynisca Sports and a prominent investor; Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group; Gregg Lemkau of BDT/MSD; Reddit co-founder and women's sports investor Alexis Ohanian; baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr.; David Rubenstein of The Carlyle Group; and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

“Invest in Sports” will examine how sports franchises have transformed from small enterprises into multi-industry global brands, encompassing sectors from technology and media to finance and real estate. With record-setting investments pouring into women's sports, youth athletics, and collegiate programs, the conference will provide invaluable insights into the next wave of sports industry innovations and opportunities.

Pierre Galoppi and Maria Xing will be present to gain insight into the latest trends and connect with fellow executives, as Brera Holdings PLC continues to explore the new frontiers of sports investments.

For more information on Sportico's“Invest in Sports” and a complete list of speakers, visit Sportico.com .

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

Most recently, Brera announced plans to acquire an Italian Serie B club, having signed an exclusive letter of intent with a prospective club, and is proceeding with due diligence. With a focus on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings endeavors to position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global sports landscape.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: ...



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...



