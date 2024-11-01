Blue Tees Golf Launches Limited Edition Travismathew Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Tees x TravisMathews Collaboration

-Introducing the Blue Tees Golf x TravisMathew Player+ Speaker-

- Drew Koehler, Chief Commercial OfficerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Tees Golf , a leader in golf technology, is excited to unveil its lifestyle-inspired collaboration with TravisMathew, featuring a limited edition design of the Player+ GPS Speaker, hitting retail stores on Octo-ber 28, 2024. This partnership is inspired by both brands' roots in the culture of Southern California. Re-specting the game of golf while changing it, this collaboration bridges the gap between performance and lifestyle - on and off the course."We're thrilled about the launch of our TravisMathew x Blue Tees Golf Player+ GPS Speaker", said Drew Koehler, Chief Commercial Officer. "This partnership celebrates our collective Southern California heritage and deep-rooted love for golf, and I'm personally excited to be able to partner with a brand that inspired us to start Blue Tees Golf."The Blue Tees Golf x TravisMathew Player+ is built for the modern golfer and embodies the spirit of fun - as captured in the tagline,“Here for a good time.” Its pairing feature is ideal for groups, while its deep bass delivers exceptional sound quality whether you're on the golf course, relaxing post-round, or playing pickleball. Plus, with IPX7 waterproofing, it's ready for the beach or the pool.This limited edition Player+ not only celebrates leisure but also enhances the golfing experience for all players. It boasts an optically bonded glass touch screen, multiple GPS displays, and access to over 40,000 golf courses. Merging smart technology with premium audio, it features golf's most innovative tech, a ro-bust magnet for easy attachment to any golf cart, and a built-in USB-C power bank for charging devices.Available on October 28, 2024, the limited edition Blue Tees Golf x TravisMathew Player+ will be sold at all TravisMathew stores, Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA Tour Superstores, and select Pro Shops. It will retail for $249 and includes a co-branded leatherette carry case, plus a one-year premium subscrip-tion.About TravisMathewTravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional.We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great-and feel great-in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit .About Blue Tees GolfBlue Tees Golf is a brand for the modern golfer. With our focus on quality, design, and affordability, we make products inclusive of everyone. From the casual golfer to the PGA member, the message is simple - have more confidence, have more fun, and play more golf.All Blue Tees Golf products come with a 60-day money back satisfaction guarantee and a 2-year manufac-turer's warranty. Satisfaction guarantee and a 2-year manufacturer's warranty. For more information: / Instagram: @blueteesgolf

