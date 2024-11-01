VETERANS DAY MARKS 18TH ANNIVERSARY OF LITTLE CAESARS VETERANS PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In keeping with its tradition of giving back and honoring U.S. military personnel, Little Caesars® is once again offering veterans and active-duty military members a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo at participating locations across the country this Veterans Day.

On Monday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

"We are deeply grateful to all veterans and military members for their service," said Little Caesars President and CEO, David Scrivano. "This year holds special significance for us and our veteran community, as we are opening a new Little Caesars restaurant at Pearl Harbor, where our founder, Mike Ilitch, was stationed in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 1950 to August 1951. Mr. Ilitch's military experience at this iconic base laid a solid foundation for his future business success. Along with offering a free lunch on Veterans Day, we continue to support these heroes year-round through initiatives like the Little Caesars Veterans Program."

In 2006, inspired by founder Mike Ilitch's own military service, Little Caesars established its veterans program. This initiative aims to support honorably discharged veterans as they transition into civilian life or pursue new career paths by offering incentives to help them start their own franchises such as discounts on franchise fees, equipment, and supplies, as well as financing assistance and support with marketing. Today, 18 years later, the program boasts a network of over 260 veteran franchisees. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit .

No coupon is required to claim the free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo on Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will need to present proof of service, such as a military ID, DD-214 form, or veteran designation on their ID card.

The Little Caesars Veterans Program, alongside the opening of a new restaurant at Pearl Harbor this year, reflects the company's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact and giving back to those who have served.

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by

Mike and Marian Ilitch

as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.



Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened

California

crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.



A high-growth company with over 65 years in the

$150 billion worldwide

pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar.

Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

