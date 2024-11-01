BIOELECTRIC BANDAGES BY POWERHEAL® OFFER ADVANCED HEALING FOR DIABETIC WOUNDS WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

World's Only Bioelectric Bandage Now Available

November is National Awareness Month

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerHeal ®

Bioelectric Bandages, featuring groundbreaking that has been used in hospitals and clinics for the past decade to accelerate the healing of and chronic wounds, are now available online through and PowerHealWounds . This innovative product offers new hope to millions of patients suffering from advanced or slow-healing wounds as well as surgical incisions, cuts, scrapes, blisters, burns, and more.

"People with diabetes often face poor circulation and immune system challenges that slow healing and make them more susceptible to bacterial infections," said Michael Nagel, president and CEO of Vomaris Innovations. "We now have technology that does more than just cover wounds-it actually helps heal them."

PowerHeal® Bioelectric Bandages, available without a prescription, offer advanced healing for diabetic wounds. The bandages are easy to apply and generate a low level of electricity that mimics and boosts the skin's natural healing processes.

"November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and this year's focus is on taking action to prevent diabetic health problems," said Michael Nagel, president and CEO of Vomaris Innovations, which developed PowerHeal® Bioelectric Bandages. "Diabetes is an epidemic affecting over 38 million Americans. Wounds in people with diabetes are a significant concern-they can be very slow to heal and can lead to complications such as infections and amputations. PowerHeal's Bioelectric Bandages, previously only available by prescription, have revolutionized acute and chronic wound care by using a low level of electricity to kill bacteria without antibiotics, and mimic the skin's natural electrical activity to help wounds heal fast."

How Bioelectric Technology Helps Heal Fast

The PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandage technology employs embedded moisture-activated batteries. This technology creates an essential moist wound environment and generates a low level of electricity that boosts the electrical energy skin naturally uses to heal itself fast.

The bandages also provide antibacterial protection by killing nearly 99.99% of bacteria on the wound surface.



"People with diabetes often face poor circulation and immune system challenges that slow healing and make them more susceptible to bacterial infections," Nagel said. "Ordinary bandages have been around for over 100 years and focus primarily on covering the wound. We now have technology that does more than just cover wounds-it actually helps heal them. In addition to helping keep wounds free from infection, PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages have been shown in clinical studies to accelerate the movement of healing cells across a wound surface to speed healing."

Key Features of PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages:



One-of-a-Kind Technology : Unlike ordinary bandages, PowerHeal bandages generate a low level of electricity that mimics and boosts the skin's natural healing processes.

Accelerated Healing : Shown in studies to accelerate the speed of cell movement across the wound surface to speed healing.

Effective Antibacterial Protection : Kills up to 99.99% of bacteria at the wound surface without antibiotics, to help reduce infection risk. Easy Application : Finally, advanced wound care that is easy to use at home.

In addition to helping heal wounds related to diabetes, PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages can support healing for road rash, surgical incisions, dermatological procedures (like Mohs surgery), turf burns, blisters, cuts, and more. To see before-and-after images of PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandage treatment for diabetic ulcers, go to the PowerHeal Photo Gallery .

ABOUT PowerHeal® :

PowerHeal, developed by Vomaris, is the world's only Bioelectric Bandage that is FDA-cleared for over-the-counter use. The microcell battery design supports your skin's natural recovery capacity to heal wounds - so you can take charge of your healing. For more information about PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandage, visit powerhea lwounds , and follow PowerHeal on Instagram

and Facebook .

ABOUT VOMARIS

Vomaris Innovations, Inc. ( ) is a privately held medical device company based in Arizona, specializing in bioelectric technology that is redefining infection control and wound healing. Vomaris' patented microcell battery technology powers antimicrobial products for the advanced wound and incisional care markets, and has been validated in 28 peer-reviewed publications to date. It is FDA-cleared and commercially available for over-the-counter use under the brand name PowerHeal, and prescription use under the brand name JumpStart® Antibacterial Wound Dressings.

PowerHeal is a registered trademark of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. JumpStart is a registered trademark of Arthrex, Inc.

SOURCE Vomaris Innovations Inc.

