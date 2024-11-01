AFU Deny That Russians Have Completely Captured Toretsk, Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Luhansk Operational and tactical grouping, the Russians have changed their tactics and are trying to operate in small subversive groups. The information they spread on social that the Russian has completely captured Chasiv Yar and Toretsk is not true.

According to Ukrinform, the spokesperson for the Luhansk operational and tactical group Anastaiia Bobovnikova said this on TV.

“They have changed their tactics somewhat, if we talk about the use of small assault groups. Earlier they used to assault head-on and lose a lot of manpower, but now they are focusing on sabotage and reconnaissance groups and so-called secrets, when one or two people cross the channel, for example, in Chasiv Yar and hide in basements, holes and destroyed houses,” she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the purpose of such actions of the enemy is to maximize the accumulation before the assault, but these attempts are detected by Ukrainian UAVs and drones and are defeated as soon as possible.

“There is a certain decrease in the number of attacks in our area of responsibility of the Luhansk operational and tactical group, but we see the enemy accumulating reserves, bringing manpower to the frontline, stockpiling ammunition, preparing equipment and equipping it with electronic warfare devices. It is possible that in some time, when they finish preparing, the number of attacks in our direction will increase,” the spokeswoman added.

She noted that the enemy uses very little equipment. Bobovnikova also denied the information that the Russians have completely captured Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, as they claim in their Telegram channels.

“The enemy did not cross the channel in Chasiv Yar and did not gain a foothold. Small assault groups are crossing the canal, trying to gain a foothold, and at the moment they have no advantage in these cities [Chasiv Yar, Toretsk], the contact line is stabilized at the moment, and they are not advancing,” summarized the spokesperson for the Luhansk OTG.

As Ukrinform reported , the Russian army is making attempts to cross the channel in Chasiv Yar, but so far they have been unsuccessful.