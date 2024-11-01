France Delivers Lebanon 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid
PARIS, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- France has handed out 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon's civilian people, in response to emergency state.
The aid includes basic commodities like tents and blankets for Lebanese, French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The assistance shows the first commitment made by President Emmanuel macron during the international conference to back Lebanon's population and Sovereignty held on October 24 in Paris, it added.
The ministry referred to the participants' response to the UN call as they announced USD-800- million humanitarian aid, and USD 200 million for Lebanon's security forces.
Additionally, the ministry before the conference, in cooperation with Qatar, has delivered 40 tons of medicine and medical equipment to Lebanon's hospitals and non-governmental humanitarian organizations, along with basic commodities. (end)
