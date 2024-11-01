Heartland Launches Carbon-Neutral Plastic Pallets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

48 x 45 Nestable Carbon-Neutral Plastic Pallet

48 x 40 Nestable Carbon-Neutral Plastic Pallet

The New Suite of Carbon-Neutral Products Uses Recycled Plastic and Hemp Fiber Reinforcement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland, a leading innovator in hemp-based plastic materials , announced the launch of a new carbon-neutral pallet portfolio.

These innovative pallets combine recycled plastic with hemp fiber reinforcement, offering industries a durable, sustainable addition to traditional logistics products.

As supply chains worldwide shift towards more sustainable practices, these products set a new standard in reducing carbon emissions within packaging and transportation. Heartland's renewable hemp technology results in a pallet that reduces reliance on virgin plastic products.

This carbon-neutral pallet provides a tangible step forward in helping companies meet their sustainability targets, particularly those committed to carbon reduction and circular economy principles. By integrating Heartland's Imperium hemp fiber (a fast-growing, renewable resource) into recycled plastic, these new pallets offer enhanced strength, durability, and a smaller carbon footprint than conventional plastic alternatives.

“At Heartland, we are committed to engineering new materials that make sustainable products accessible for every industry,” said John Ely, Heartland's CEO.“These new packaging products allow us to bring the benefits of hemp fiber to a wider market, offering a sustainable, low-cost alternative that aligns with the global push towards sustainability.”

The new industrial packaging products align with Heartland's goal to promote circular supply chains and provide innovative, low-carbon solutions to global logistics and packaging challenges. By developing carbon-neutral pallets, Heartland is making significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials, further driving the transition to greener, more responsible supply chains.

The Mass Balance Approach: A Key to Carbon-Neutrality -

The mass balance approach is a key tool for achieving carbon neutrality in packaging and supply chains. It works by tracking the amount of sustainable or renewable materials introduced into a production process, even if they are mixed with conventional materials.

Through this method, companies can claim sustainability benefits based on the proportion of renewable inputs used, without needing separate production lines. This flexible system allows manufacturers to gradually increase their use of renewable materials, while still maintaining efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

About Heartland Industries

Heartland is a material science company that manufactures natural fibers to reinforce plastic. Their team helps manufacturers reduce their Scope 3 emissions with high-performance natural fiber additives for materials and packaging. Heartland's Imperium masterbatch reduces the cost, weight, and carbon footprint of everyday products.

