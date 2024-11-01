USCCA Launches New Training And Events Site, Offers 1,600 Free Self-Defense Courses Nationwide Through Year-End

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST BEND, Wis., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), the nation's largest and fastest-growing self-defense organization for responsible gun owners, has unveiled a new streamlined website designed to provide easy access to self-defense training materials and course registration. Through the end of 2024, individuals across the country can sign up for more than 1,600 in-person training events at no cost.

The new site, USCCA/clas s , offers an array of classes led by expert instructors, as well as resources from trusted local ranges and partners like 5.11 Tactical, making top-tier self-defense training available to more Americans than ever. With a few clicks, users can locate events and gain seamless access to comprehensive, real-world training, designed to foster skill, confidence, and preparedness.

USCCA events cover a broad spectrum of essential topics, from "Legal Use of Force" and "Developing a Home and Personal Protection Plan", to "Non-Lethal Tools for Self-Defense", and beyond. These community-based gatherings invite protectors from all walks of life-parents, teachers, concerned citizens, business professionals, churchgoers, and more-to equip themselves with knowledge and skills that can save lives.

"In uncertain times, a shared dedication to preparation, education, and peaceful conflict resolution maintains the fabric of civil society and protects the democratic principles that unite us all," said Rob Chadwick, Director of Education and Training for Delta Defense and the USCCA. "Our mission is to help save lives by creating safer communities, and this new resource will play a vital role in doing just that."

With this new platform, the USCCA reinforces its commitment to empowering everyday Americans, helping to build safer, stronger communities where responsible self-defense and preparedness are valued. As 2024 draws to a close, the USCCA remains a steadfast resource, ready to support, educate, and train those who choose to stand prepared for any circumstance.

About the USCCA: The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans, offering comprehensive self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance. USCCA members receive invaluable resources for every stage of a lawful act of self-defense: before, during, and after. Headquartered in South Carolina, the USCCA continues to grow as the leading self-defense association for responsible gun owners.

