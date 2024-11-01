Virtual Reality In Education Global Market 2024 To Reach $61.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 39.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

Virtual Reality In Education Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The virtual reality in education market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.8 billion in 2023 to $16.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of online education, growing demand for interactive and personalized learning experiences, rising adoption of virtual learning environments, growing adoption of vr to replace physical learning materials, increased accessibility and mobility of education.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Virtual Reality In Education Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The virtual reality in education market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $61.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing internet penetration rates, rising demand for immersive learning experiences, growing adoption of vr in k-12, higher education, and vocational training, continuous investments in research and development, growing investment in vr educational content development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Virtual Reality In Education Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Virtual Reality In Education Market

The increasing investment in virtual reality is expected to propel the growth of virtual reality in the education market going forward. Virtual reality (VR) is a technology that allows users to experience and interact with computer-generated, three-dimensional environments that can be similar to or entirely different from the real world. The rising investments in virtual reality is revolutionizing education by providing immersive and interactive learning experiences that enhance comprehension and engagement among students.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Virtual Reality In Education Market Share?

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, HTC Corporation, Unimersiv, SamsungSamsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lenovo Limited, Sony Corporation, Alchemy Immersive, Avantis Systems Ltd., Veative Labs Pvt. Ltd., VR Education Holdings plc, Cyberith Gmbh, Sixense Enterprises Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Schell Games LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Blippar Limited, EON. Reality Inc., Treeview Co. Ltd., YORD Ltd., Immersive VR Education Limited, ThingLink Incorporated, Nearpod Inc., Oust Labs Pvt. Ltd., Filament Games LLC, Foundry 10, eXp World Technologies LLC

Which Key Trends Are Driving Virtual Reality In Education Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the virtual reality in the education market are launching innovative systems to address the need for inclusive training in the healthcare sector.

How Is The Global Virtual Reality In Education Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Solutions and Software

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: Residential, Academic And Training Institutions, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Virtual Reality In Education Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virtual Reality In Education Market Definition

Virtual reality (VR) is an artificial environment created with software that is presented to the user so that the user stops believing and accepts it as a real environment.

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virtual reality in education market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual reality in education market size, virtual reality in education market drivers and trends, virtual reality in education market major players and virtual reality in education market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024



Data Science Platform Global Market Report 2024



Data Governance Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.