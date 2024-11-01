Over 2,000 Russian Strike Drones Attack Ukraine In October, Most Intercepted General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout October, Russian forces deployed 2,023 Shahed-type and unidentified strike UAVs against civilian and military targets in Ukraine, bringing the total to 6,987 strike UAVs launched since the beginning of 2024.

This information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In October this year, Russian forces used 2,023 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unidentified models against Ukrainian civilian and military sites. Of these, 1,185 were destroyed or neutralized by Ukrainian defenders, 738 were lost from traking, and 29 UAVs exited Ukrainian-controlled airspace. Since the start of 2024, the enemy has launched a total of 6,987 strike UAVs over Ukrainian territory," the message reads.

The majority of these hostile drones targeted Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure.

Thanks to the professionalism and skill of the Defense Forces personnel, thousands of civilian lives have been saved, and hundreds of homes and crucial infrastructure sites have been protected from Russian aerial attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian military losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, amount to approximately 696,410 personnel, including 1,460 over the past day alone.