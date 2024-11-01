Contracts Worth Over Qr842m Signed During Milipol Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar 2024 and conference, the global exhibition for internal security and safety, which took place over three days at the Doha Exhibition and Centre under the slogan“Technology at the Service of Security” concluded yesterday on the high note.

The Milipol Qatar Committee held a press yesterday to mark the successful conclusion of the event. Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee Maj Gen Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani; Milipol Committee Member Maj Gen Saud Rashid Al Shafi and CEO of CIVIPOL and Chairman of the Milipol International Exhibitions Network Yann Jounot attended the press conference.

“Under the gracious patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, we conclude today the fifteenth edition of the Milipol Qatar exhibition and conference, the global exhibition for internal security and safety”, said Maj Gen Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani.

“Since 1996, Milipol Qatar has achieved remarkable growth, focusing on showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the field of security and discussing various security issues. Over the past three days, we have witnessed several fruitful activities and discussions, setting several records”, he added.

Explaining the details of the exhibition, Milipol chairman said that the total contracts signed during the exhibition worth QR842,013,218 and the members of the official delegations reached 360 personalities, including senior officials from 42 countries, which indicates the exhibition's global significance.

The exhibition attracted 255 exhibitors from 26 countries, with international participation of 70% of the exhibitors. The total number of visitors and participants in the exhibition and conference reached 14,500”, he added.

He also stated that the fifteenth edition featured the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence for Internal Security and Safety Technologies, held under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, which lasted for two days.

The conference sessions were attended by H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Internal Affairs, along with senior officials, dignitaries from friendly countries, accredited ambassadors, and experts interested in the field of artificial intelligence. The conference sessions achieved great success, featuring twenty speakers.

The conference resulted in a set of recommendations that will be forwarded to the relevant authorities, he mentioned.

Maj Gen Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani also stated that the seminars on the side-lines of the exhibition lasted for three days and included 15 seminars addressing various security issues, including cybersecurity, civil defense and securing airports and borders and the exhibition covered an area of 23,000 square meters, in addition to the outdoor exhibition space where the Ministry of Interior's fleet of vehicles was showcased. He also announced that the sixteenth edition of Milipol Qatar will be held from October 20 to 22, 2026.