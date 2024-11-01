Naqvi Criticises Political Rhetoric Over Delhi’S Pollution Levels

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday condemned what he described as a "political fuss" over Delhi's pollution, asserting that some people were attempting to sow confusion among the public.

Naqvi argued that the debates surrounding Diwali pollution overshadowed the actual impact of firecrackers.

"I feel that on Diwali, the pollution from fireworks isn't as visible as the political uproar, drama, and chaos over it," Naqvi stated.

"If you create a political fuss in the name of fireworks pollution, it certainly causes confusion among people," he said, adding that "People are wise and understand the importance of a clean environment and pure air. Those who try to pollute the air should also be held accountable. People are aware of all this."

The remarks came as Delhi-NCR continued to suffer from severe air quality degradation, with pollution levels reaching the 'very poor' category on Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 361, with readings between 300 and 400 across many areas a day after Diwali. This led New Delhi to be ranked as the world's most polluted city on Friday.

The Delhi government, in an effort to combat pollution, had imposed a firecracker ban effective from October 14 to January 1, 2025, deploying 377 enforcement teams. Despite the ban, many residents chose to celebrate Diwali with fireworks, contributing to the hazardous levels of pollution.

The BJP argued that factors beyond firecrackers, such as Delhi's unaddressed infrastructure issues, also contributed to the deteriorating air quality.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, visited Shastri Park on Friday and criticised the state of the city's roads, claiming they had not been repaired by the promised October 31 deadline. He held the AAP government accountable, suggesting the disrepair was partly to blame for worsening air conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai maintained that the government's proactive measures had prevented AQI levels from surpassing 400 despite initial concerns.

"Four days ago, Delhi's AQI surpassed 350, raising fears that it would exceed 400 the day after Diwali. Thanks to government efforts and the cooperation of Delhi's residents, many of who refrained from bursting firecrackers, which contributed to a relatively lower AQI," he said.

However, the air quality in several key areas remained a concern. Alipore recorded an AQI of 353, Anand Vihar 395, Bawana 392, and Chandni Chowk 395, among others, with nearly all parts of Delhi reporting 'very poor' air quality.

The AQI in neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana touched 433 and NOIDA in Uttar Pradesh touched 377 on Friday morning.

Beyond Diwali-related pollution, the national Capital's worsening air quality has been attributed to stubble burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable wind patterns.

Delhi-NCR has been grappling with rising pollution levels for weeks, a trend expected to continue as winter approaches.

The Delhi government urged citizens to report pollution sources via the Green Delhi app as it continues efforts to monitor and manage the capital's air quality amid challenging conditions.