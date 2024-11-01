Australian PM Celebrates Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas In Sydney

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Nov 1 (IANS) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese on Friday visited the Sydney Murugan Temple along with Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton to celebrate Diwali with the country's Hindu community.

"Deepavali celebrates the victory of light over darkness. Fantastic to join with the Tamil Australian community at the Sydney Murugan Temple today. The temple draws in people from all walks of life every day, and has become a sanctuary for Western Sydney's South Asian Hindu community," Albanese posted on X.

Later, he also visited Gurdwara Sahib in the Sydney suburb of Glenwood on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Wonderful to celebrate at Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood today and open the newly expanded kitchen, serving thousands of people every week," Albanese stated while posting photographs of him wearing a turban during the visit.

On Thursday, while extending his Diwali wishes, Albanese said that the festival of lights is an "extraordinarily beautiful celebration of faith and culture" that inspires Australians from all walks of life.

"This annual festival of joy, hope and togetherness is an extraordinarily beautiful celebration of faith and culture - one embraced by Australia's diverse and vibrant society," Albanese stated in his Diwali greetings.

"With its celebration of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, it affirms the ideals that inspire Australians from all walks of life. The rituals and traditions of Diwali are in every way an expression of community, culture and heritage. It's a moment to enjoy the company of loved ones, and to reflect on the shared inheritance of centuries of tradition," he added.

"As families and friends gather in homes, parks, temples and community centres across our nation, may the glowing lights of this cherished festival bring you peace and joy. To everyone who celebrates, I wish you a wonderful Diwali," he mentioned.